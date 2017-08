July 13 (Reuters) - EDF:

* EDF Energy Renewables (EDF ER), the UK subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles and EDF Energy, has bought 11 wind farm projects under development from Partnerships for Renewables, a development and asset management company

* The sites in Scotland have a potential installed capacity of 600 MW.

* EDF says acquisition underlines EDF Group's ambition to double its renewable energy capacity by 2030, under its CAP 2030 strategy