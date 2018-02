BRIEF-EDF says asset sales to continue once 10 bln euros programme complete

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Key comments from the Electricite de France call with analysts following the publication of 2017 results:

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FRAMATOME‘S ORDER BOOK IS NOW 14 BILLION EUROS

* EDF CFO SAYS SEES FLAMANVILLE RAMPING UP TO FULL POWER OUTPUT IN Q4 2019

* EDF CEO SAYS WE CURRENTLY DO NOT HAVE ANY MAJOR ACQUISITION PROJECTS AT THE MOMENT

* EDF CEO SAYS AT THIS STAGE WE CANNOT GIVE GUIDANCE ON 2019 EBITDA, WILL DO THAT LATER IN THIS YEAR

* EDF CFO GIRRE SAYS THAT FOR 2019 EBITDA WE EXPECT NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM NUCLEAR GENERATION, BUT POSITIVE IMPACT FROM COST CUTTING, THERE WILL BE BALANCE BETWEEN NEGATIVE AND POSITIVE IMPACTS

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS ANY CHANGE IN HYDRO CONCESSIONS WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON OUR 2018-2019 NUMBERS AS CHANGES TAKE TIME

* EDF EXECUTIVE MINIERE SAYS HE IS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT PALUEL 2 AND FESSENHEIM 2 REACTORS RESTART, WE DO NOT EXPECT DELAYS

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WE ARE TALKS IN FRANCE AND IN THE UK TO TRY AND ORGANISE A FRAMEWORK FOR SUPPORT FOR NUCLEAR NEWBUILD

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS STATE SUPPORT WILL BE KEY FOR BUILDING NEW NUCLEAR, LOOKING FOR A REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

EDF CFO GIRRE SAYS 2017 WILL BE THE LAST YEAR FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND, NO PLAN FOR NEXT YEAR SCRIP DIVIDEND

EDF SAYS THE PLAN WAS FOR 3 YEARS OF SCRIP DIVIDEND, SO THE SCRIP DIVIDEND ON FISCAL 2017 WILL BE THE LAST ONE

* EDF CEO SAYS WE ARE PROUD THAT OUR FRAMATOME ACQUISITION WAS ON BETTER TERMS THAN WHAT PRIVATE EQUITY WILL PAY FOR WESTINGHOUSE

* EDF CEO SAYS WE CONSIDER EDF RENEWABLES IS AT CORE OF OUR STRATEGY, WE HAVE NO INTENTION FOR AN IPO, DO NOT WANT TO SHARE THE VALUE WITH OTHERS

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WE HAVE CHALLENGED TURPE 5 GRID TARIFF, THIS IS NOW WITH THE STATE COUNCIL, THERE MAY BE POTENTIAL OUTCOME IN FAVOUR OF US, WE EXPECT A RULING IN COMING WEEKS

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WE HOPE GERMANY, OTHER EU COUNTRIES, WILL BACK FRENCH EFFORTS PUSHING FOR AN EU-WIDE CO2 FLOOR PRICE

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS DO NOT EXPECT THAT 10 BILLION OF ASSET DISPOSALS IS THE END OF THE SALES PROCESS, WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT LATER (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)