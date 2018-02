BRIEF-EDF says not been asked by government to review its structure

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Electricite de France comments at earnings call:

* EDF SAYS LOST ABOUT 960,000 CLIENTS LAST YEAR, AFTER LOSING 600,000 IN 2016, BUT SAYS SOME CLIENTS RETURNING ALREADY

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS THE COMPANY HAS NOT BEEN ASKED BY THE GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW ITS ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE

* EDF CEO LEVY SAYS ONE DAY THERE WILL BE TENDERS FOR FRENCH HYDROPOWER CONCESSIONS AND IT WOULD BE ARROGANT TO THINK THAT WE WILL WIN THEM ALL