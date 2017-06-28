FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EDF says replacing Flamanville 3 reactor cover to cost 100 mln euros
June 28, 2017 / 5:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-EDF says replacing Flamanville 3 reactor cover to cost 100 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Electricite De France Sa

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says EDF will conform to asn requirements

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says EDF will replace flamanville vessel cover by 2024 if it does not manage to find new testing procedures

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says reactor is still in line to start up end 2018

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says edf has started talks about buying new cover for flamanville

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says we order new cover in order to be ready to replace the cover if necessary, it will be made in japan

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says today there is no reason to think we could not develop new testing procedures for flamanville

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says the cost of replacing the flamanville vessel cover will be about 100 million euros

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says the replacement of flamanville reactor cover could take 4 to 9 months, but possibly longer

* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says vessels of taishan, china eprs have also been made by areva's creusot forge, it is up to their Chinese operator to decide on measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

