June 9 (Reuters) - Edison, the Italian energy group owned by France's EDF, says:

* confirms talks are under way to sell 7.3 percent stake in the liquefied natural gas facility Terminale LNG Adriatico located in northern Italy

* confirms talks under way to sell the pipeline connecting the said terminal to Italy's gas transport grid and two offices in Milan hosting its headquarters Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)