FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care announces Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.61
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 9, 2017 / 11:16 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care announces Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co

* Edgewell Personal Care announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results and provides fiscal year 2018 financial outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 gaap loss per share $2.61

* Q4 sales $564.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $588.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $4.00 to $4.20

* fy2018 earnings per share view $4.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍“Fiscal 2017 was a challenging year, with unprecedented category and competitive pressure”​

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍Q4 and full year net sales were “short of our expectations”​

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍Planned savings and efficiency initiatives anticipated to drive $25 - $30 million in net savings in fiscal 2018​

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍In fiscal 2018, we anticipate that net sales and earnings performance will not be uniform by quarter​

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - ‍Company anticipates that fiscal 2018 free cash flow will be above 100% of gaap net earnings​

* Edgewell Personal Care - ‍Sale of playtex gloves business was completed in oct & will result in pre-tax gain of $16 million during first fiscal quarter of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.