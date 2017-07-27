BRIEF-Edison International Q2 earnings per share $0.85

July 27 (Reuters) - Edison International
* Edison International reports second quarter 2017 results; increases guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Edison International - 2017 earnings guidance increased
* Edison International sees FY 2017 EIX core EPS $4.13 to $4.23
* Qtrly total operating revenue $ 2,965 million versus. $2,777 million
* Edison International - sees FY EIX basic EPS in the range of $4.13- $4.33
* Q2 revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Edison International - no impact from non-core items in Q2 2017 and Q2 2016 results