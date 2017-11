Nov 3 (Reuters) - EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG:

* ACQUIRES 3.6 MW PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM IN LEIPZIG

* ACQUIRES 100% OF SHARES OF PV LEIPZIG ALTER FLUGHAFEN UG & CO. KG​

* TRANSACTION WILL INCREASE EBITDA BY APPROX CHF 300,000 FROM 2018, SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN NET RESULT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)