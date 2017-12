BRIEF-Edmunds Forecasts 1.6 Mln New Cars And Trucks to Be Sold In U.S. In Dec

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Edmunds

* EDMUNDS - FORECASTS THAT 1.6 MILLION NEW CARS AND TRUCKS WILL BE SOLD IN U.S. IN DEC, FOR ESTIMATED SAAR OF 17.7 MILLION

* EDMUNDS - EXPECTS TO HIT ITS FULL-YEAR SALES FORECAST OF 17.2 MILLION NEW VEHICLES IN 2017

* EDMUNDS SAYS AUTO SALES GOT OFF TO A SLUGGISH START IN 2017 BUT MANAGED TO FINISH IN A FAIRLY DECENT PLACE

* EDMUNDS SAYS FORECASTS OF 1.6 MILLION NEW CARS & TRUCKS TO BE SOLD IN U.S. IN DECEMBER REFLECTS A 5.8 PERCENT DECREASE FROM DEC. 2016

* EDMUNDS - SALES ARE STILL STRONG HISTORICALLY, BUT 2017 WILL MARK FIRST DOWN YEAR FOR AUTO INDUSTRY SINCE 2009

* EDMUNDS SAYS EVEN THOUGH DECEMBER CAR AND TRUCK SALES WERE DOWN YOY IN U.S., EXPECT IT TO BE HIGHEST VOLUME MONTH OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: