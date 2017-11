Nov 2 (Reuters) - EDREAMS ODIGEO SA:

* REVIEWS STRATEGIC OPTIONS INCLUDING POTENTIAL SHARE SALE PROCESS‍​

* SAYS REVIEWS GUIDANCE‍​

* RAISES ITS SHORT-TERM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND LONG TERM GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 116-120 MILLION EUROS

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 130-145 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)