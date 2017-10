Oct 30 (Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc

* Education realty trust inc - qtrly core FFO per share ‍$0.29 ​

* Edr announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Education realty trust inc sees fy 2017 core FFO per share ‍$1.88 to $1.92​