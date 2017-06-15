FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
June 15, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Educational Development Corp

* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement

* Qtrly q1 revenues totaling approximately $27.8 million, 22% over q1 fiscal 2017

* Educational development- recently executed new amendment with existing lender which immediately expands working capital facility from $7.0 million to $10 million

* Educational development- new amendment also includes a $3.0 million advancing term loan facility which will be used to finance recent capital expansion project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

