5 days ago
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 1, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Edvance International noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Edvance International Holdings Ltd

* Noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons that caused increases in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Noted that there were press articles published, which stated that group and menlo security, inc have entered into distributorship agreement

* Clarifies that group has entered into a distributorship agreement with menlo security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

