FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences reports quarterly share of $0.79
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 9:29 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences reports quarterly share of $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* Edwards Lifesciences - Qtrly earnings per share $0.79; Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.84; Qtrly sales $821.5 million, up 11.1 percent

* Edwards Lifesciences - Qtrly Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $481.2 million, up 17.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $832.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edwards lifesciences - Reaffirmed FY sales estimate at high end of $3.2 to $3.4 billion range, FY adjusted EPS estimate of $3.65 to $3.85

* Edwards lifesciences - “Experienced minimal business impact” from recent natural disasters

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.