Jan 24 (Reuters) - EFECTE OYJ:

* REG-EFECTE PLC: PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON 2017 FINANCIALS

* ‍PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN 2017 WERE APPROX. 10.6 MILLION EURO​

* PRELIM 2017 EBITDA APPROX. 0.3 MILLION EURO

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2017 WAS IN LINE WITH OUTLOOK GIVEN IN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING