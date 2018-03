March 8 (Reuters) - EFECTE OYJ:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍3.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR ‍21,000​ VERSUS EUR 134,000 YEAR AGO

* ‍AIMS FOR OVER 20% ANNUAL ORGANIC GROWTH ON AVERAGE IN 2017-2022.​

* ANNUAL GROWTH IN 2018 IN NET SALES IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED 20%

* DUE TO GROWTH INVESTMENTS, EXPECT EBITDA TO BE CLEARLY NEGATIVE IN 2018

* PROFITABILITY IN FIRST YEAR-HALF IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN IN SECOND YEAR-HALF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)