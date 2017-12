Dec 7 (Reuters) - Efecte Oy IPO-EFECTE.HE:

* REG-EFECTE PLC: THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF EFECTE PLC HAS ENDED AND THE LISTING AT THE NASDAQ FIRST NORTH FINLAND MARKETPLACE WILL BE COMPLETED AS PLANNED

* ‍WILL ISSUE A TOTAL OF 1,035,000 NEW SHARES IN COMPANY​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF OFFER SHARES WAS EUR 5.50 PER SHARE IN INSTITUTIONAL OFFERING​

* ‍EFECTE WILL RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 5.7 MILLION FROM IPO​