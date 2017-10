Oct 23 (Reuters) - Efficient Group Ltd:

* ‍FY HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 73.48 CENTS AND 79.70 CENTS, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 76.9% AND 91.9% FROM A YEAR EARLIER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)