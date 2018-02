BRIEF-Efore Initiates A Review Process In Order To Secure Profitability Of Telecom Business And Starts Cooperation Negotiations

Feb 16 (Reuters) - EFORE PLC:

* EFORE INITIATES A REVIEW PROCESS IN ORDER TO SECURE PROFITABILITY OF TELECOM BUSINESS AND STARTS COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS

* SAYS POTENTIAL STRUCTURAL CHANGES OF EFORE‘S TELECOM BUSINESS WILL ALSO HAVE AN IMPACT ON ENTIRE GROUP PERSONNEL AND FUTURE RESOURCE ALLOCATION.

* ‍AS A PART OF PROCESS AND IMPROVING PROFITABILITY, EFORE COMMENCES COOPERATION PROCEDURE IN FINLAND​

* ‍POSSIBLE TERMINATIONS OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS OR SHIFTING TO PART-TIME WORK CONCERN MAXIMUM 9 PERSONS​

* ‍POSSIBLE TEMPORARILY LAY-OFFS MAY LAST MAXIMUM 90 DAYS​