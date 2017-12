BRIEF-Efore Lowers Its Estimate Of Operating Result For 2017

Dec 14 (Reuters) - EFORE PLC:

* REG-EFORE PLC LOWERS ITS ESTIMATE OF OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017

* ‍DOWNGRADES ITS ESTIMATE OF OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017 DUE TO WEAKER THAN ESTIMATED DEVELOPMENT OF NET SALES DURING LATTER PART OF YEAR​

* ‍NEW FINANCIAL ESTIMATE IS: ESTIMATES THAT CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2017 WILL BE POSITIVE AND OPERATING RESULT WILL BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE​

* ‍OPERATING RESULT FOR LATTER PART OF YEAR 2017 WILL SHOW A LOSS AND AS A RESULT OF THIS OPERATING RESULT FOR WHOLE YEAR 2017 WILL BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE​