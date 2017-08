June 21 (Reuters) - EFT Solutions Holdings Ltd

* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017

* Loss and total comprehensive expense for year hk$1.295 million versus profit of hk$13.298 million

* FY revenue hk$53.3 million versus hk$46 million

* No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of the company during the year