Feb 12 (Reuters) - EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS:

* SAYS ‍JANUARY 2018 SALES INCOME EUR 656,000, A DECREASE OF EUR 46,000 EUROS FROM DECEMBER​

* SAYS ‍CONSOLIDATED ASSET VALUE AS OF 31.01.2018 IS EUR 97.7 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2o1tL5F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)