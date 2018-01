BRIEF-Eften Real Estate Fund Iii Says In Dec, Sales Income Of 702 Thousand Eur,An Increase 85 Thousand Euros From November

Jan 11 (Reuters) - EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS:

* SAYS IN DEC, SALES INCOME OF 702 THOUSAND EUR,AN INCREASE 85 THOUSAND EUROS FROM NOVEMBER

* SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RENTAL INCOME IN 2017 WAS EUR 6.6 MILLION AND EBITDA EUR 5.6 MILLION

* SAYS GROSS DIVIDENDS FOR YEAR 2017 WOULD AMOUNT TO 2.3 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS 73 CENTS PER SHARE

* UNAUDITED ASSET VALUE AS OF 31.12.2017 IS 97.5 MILLION EUROS, AND EQUITY IS 47.2 MILLION EUROS Source text : bit.ly/2AQxtmP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)