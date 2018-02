Feb 25 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN ARABIAN COMPANY THEMAR FOR SECURITIES BROKERAGE:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 10.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EGP 31.9 MILLION EGP 20.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 5 PERCENT AND STOCK DIVIDEND OF 10 PERCENT Source: (bit.ly/2FvGu99) Further company coverage: )