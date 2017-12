Dec 24 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE:

* SAYS RED SEA HOTELS CO BUYS 47.2 MILLION SHARES OF EGYPTIAN RESORTS CO AT EGP 1.28 PER SHARE‍​

* SAYS RED SEA HOTELS RAISES STAKE IN EGYPTIAN RESORTS CO TO 20.964 PERCENT FROM 16.464 PERCENT ‍ Source: (EGYPTIAN EXCHANGE ) Further company coverage: