Feb 26 (Reuters) - EDITA FOOD INDUSTRIES:

* Q4 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 106.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 72.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 958 MILLION VERSUS EGP 821.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS CAPEX OUTLAY DURING FY 2017 TOTALLED EGP 572.9 MILLION‍​