Dec 17 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS:

* VORTEX SELLS 45 PERCENT STAKE IN VORTEX SOLAR TO KWAP FUND FOR GBP 67.5 MILLION

* EFG HERMES SAYS VORTEX TO RETAIN 5 PERCENT STAKE IN VORTEX SOLAR ‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2AYVoFM) Further company coverage: )