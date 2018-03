March 11 (Reuters) - EGYPTIAN INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES CO:

* BAORD APPROVES AUTHORISED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 1.50 BILLION FROM EGP 850 MILLION

* BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 991.7 MILLION FROM EGP 793.4 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2Fzj3e8) Further company coverage: