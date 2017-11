BRIEF-Egypt's Palm Hills Developments Q3 profit falls

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY SAE :

* Q3 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX AND MINORITY INTEREST EGP 118 MILLION VERSUS EGP 235 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE EGP 1.53 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.49 BILLION YEAR AGO

* NEW SALES FOR NINE MONTHS 2017 REACHED EGP 8.1 BILLION, GROWTH OF 44 PERCENT YOY

* NINE-MONTH CASH INFLOW FROM OPERATIONS RECORDED EGP 3.5 BILLION, A GROWTH OF 65 PERCENT YOY

* NINE-MONTH CONSTRUCTION EARNED VALUE STOOD AT EGP 1.7 BILLION

* Q3 NET PROFIT HIT BY INCREASE IN LAND LIABILITIES, MINORITY INTEREST, INTEREST CHARGES AND EGP 25 MILLION ONE OFF HIT FROM DISCOUNTING OF RECEIVABLES

* DESPITE FLOATATION OF EGYPTIAN POUND AND RESULTING INFLATION, CO STILL EXPECTS SALES GROWTH DURING REST OF FY 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2xM4akB) Further company coverage: