BRIEF-Egypt's Palm Hills says on track to achieve FY17 sales target

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY :

* IN Q2 CO HANDED OVER 467 UNITS, A GROWTH OF 12 PERCENT YOY

* Q2 NEW SALES RECORDED 156 PERCENT YOY GROWTH TO MARK EGP 2.5 BILLION

* IN Q2 NEW RESIDENTIAL SALES RECORDED EGP 2 BILLION WHILE COMMERCIAL SALES STOOD AT EGP 0.5 BILLION

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL YEAR 2017 TARGETS WITH NEW SALES OF EGP 9.5 BILLION

* CO HAS 12 PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT, TRANSLATING INTO SALES BACKLOG EXCEEDING EGP 11.4 BILLION