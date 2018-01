BRIEF-eHealth Announces Changes To Management Structure

Jan 16 (Reuters) - eHealth Inc:

* EHEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE

* EHEALTH INC - DAVID FRANCIS, CO‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF EHEALTH

* EHEALTH INC - EHEALTH INTENDS TO COMMENCE A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* EHEALTH INC - FRANCIS WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER UNTIL HIS REPLACEMENT IS NAMED

* EHEALTH INC - ROBERT HURLEY WILL MOVE FROM PRESIDENT OF EHEALTH'S MEDICARE BUSINESS TO TAKE ROLE OF PRESIDENT, CARRIER AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT