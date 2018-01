BRIEF-EHi Car Services Announces Update To Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Co

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ehi Car Services Ltd:

* EHI CAR SERVICES ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE THE COMPANY

* EHI CAR SERVICES - RECEIVED PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PROPOSAL LETTER, DATED JAN 1 FROM AFFILIATES OF MBK PARTNERS HK, RAY RUIPING ZHANG, AND AFFILIATES​

* EHI CAR SERVICES - PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PROPOSAL LETTER PROPOSES GOING-PRIVATE FOR $13.35/ADS OF CO, OR $6.675/COMMON SHARE

* EHI CAR SERVICES - PROPOSED TRANSACTION TO BE FINANCED WITH COMBINATION OF DEBT & EQUITY CAPITAL

* EHI CAR SERVICES - ACCORDING TO PROPOSAL LETTER CONSORTIUM TO FORM ACQUISITION COMPANY FOR PURPOSE OF IMPLEMENTING PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* EHI CAR SERVICES- GOLIATH ADVISORS AGREED, CONFIRMED THAT PROPOSAL DATED JAN 1 SUPERSEDES, REPLACES GAL'S PROPOSAL ON NOV 26, 2017