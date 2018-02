Feb 8 (Reuters) - EI Group Plc:

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET INCOME GROWTH OF 0.5% IN 18 WEEKS TO 3 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍“MARKET CONDITIONS AND UNHELPFUL WEATHER HAVE HAD SOME IMPACT ON OUR PERFORMANCE THIS YEAR”​

* PUBS THAT HAVE TRADED AS MANAGED PUBS THROUGHOUT BOTH 18 WEEKS AND PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD DELIVERED LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 6.8%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)