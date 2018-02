Feb 7 (Reuters) - E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PAT 1.08 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.79 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 35.58 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 34.83 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2sdvnyl Further company coverage: