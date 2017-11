Nov 13 (Reuters) - Eidesvik Offshore Asa:

* Eidesvik Offshore Asa says ‍in 3rd quarter 2017 eidesvik offshore asa had consolidated operating income of nok 157 million versus nok 201.4​ million

* Eidesvik Offshore Asa-qtrly ‍profit after tax was nok 32.3 million versus loss of nok 143.3​ million