FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Eiger BioPharma announces sale of non-strategic assets to Theragene Pharma
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 29, 2017 / 12:10 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eiger BioPharma announces sale of non-strategic assets to Theragene Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals announces sale of non-strategic assets to Theragene Pharmaceuticals

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include a total upfront of $3.1 million in payments from Theragene to Eiger

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - additional financial terms are not being disclosed

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - Theragene has committed to repurchase $1.35 million of common stock paid to Eiger upon closing of a financing raise of $4 million or more

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include expense reimbursement in addition to $2.85 million in Theragene common stock

* Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of agreement include pre-specified clinical, regulatory milestones totaling $15 million, royalties on net sales, sublicensing milestone fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.