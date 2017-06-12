FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 12, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger reports additional positive phase 2 results from multiple-ascending dose study of exendin 9-39 in post-bariatric hypoglycemia patients at american diabetes association meeting in san diego

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations were well tolerated with no related adverse events

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced postprandial hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia

* Sc exendin 9-39 liquid and lyophilized formulations reduced hypoglycemic symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.