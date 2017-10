Oct 30 (Reuters) - EIH Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit of 37.9 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 2.72 billion rupees versus 2.73 billion rupees last year

* Says Oberoi, New Delhi to open ahead of schedule in Jan 2018‍​‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2xzVNsE

Further company coverage: