Nov 15 (Reuters) - Eildon Capital Ltd:

* Placement at fixed price of A$1.05 per share of about 4.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares in capital of co to raise about A$4.7 million

* Non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to about A$5.6 million​

* Capital raising program includes a further raising of about ​A$15.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: