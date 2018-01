Jan 24 (Reuters) - EirGenix Inc

* Says it sets subscription record date at Feb. 13 for new share issuance

* Last date before book closure on Feb. 8

* Book closure period from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13

* Payment period for the existing shareholders and employees is between Feb. 27 to March 6

