a month ago
BRIEF-El Al announces acquisition of Israir
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 11:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-El Al announces acquisition of Israir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines Ltd

* El Al announced the acquisition of Israir

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - After completion of transaction, Israir will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Sun D'Or

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - IDB Tourism will transfer to Sun D'Or 100% of Israir shares in return for allotment of 25% of Sun D'Or shares

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - transaction shall include injection of cash equal to Israir's equity as of closing date and, will not exceed USD 24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

