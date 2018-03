Feb 28 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc:

* EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TRANSITION, APPOINTS BERNARD ACOCA AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC - ‍ACOCA WILL SUCCEED STEVE SATHER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: