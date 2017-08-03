FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 pro forma earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $105.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* qtrly ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 2.9%​

* sees 2017 ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%​

* sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA of between $66.5 and $68.5 million​

* ‍is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.