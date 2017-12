Dec 21 (Reuters) - EL SHAMS HOUSING AND URBANIZATION CO :

* BOARD APPROVES IN PRINCIPLE TO PURCHASE 50 FEDDAN LAND IN NEW ADMINISTRATIVE CAPITAL‍​

* CURRENTLY STUDYING AND NEGOTIATING WITH CONCERNED AUTHORITIES IN ADMINISTRATIVE CAPITAL‍​

* HAS PAID EGP 11 MILLION FOR ABOUT 38 FEDDAN PLOT