BRIEF-Elanix Biotechnologies: non-cash capital increase against contribution in kind

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE REACHED ON THE CONDITIONS FOR A NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST A CONTRIBUTION IN KIND FOR THE PROGENITOR BONE CELL BANK FROM INNO 4 CELL AG

* ‍AT THIS TIME, COMPANY VALUATION AND DUE DILIGENCE OF INNO 4 CELL AG HAVE NOT BEEN COMPLETED​

* ‍VALUATION OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 10.5 M TO EUR 12.5 M​

* ‍ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED​