Feb 14 (Reuters) - Elanix Biotechnologies AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG PLACES A TOTAL OF 300,019 SHARES FROM THE CURRENT CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AND SIGNS A TERM SHEET FOR FINANCING FACILITY OF UP TO EUR 11 MILLION

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 1.125 MILLION

* SHARES PLACED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 3.75

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL OF ELANIX WILL INCREASE TO A TOTAL OF 7,099,219 SHARES​