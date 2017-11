Nov 10 (Reuters) - ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG: ANNOUNCES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍SET SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR CASH CAPITAL INCREASE AT EUR 3.75 PER NEW SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)