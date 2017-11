BRIEF-Elanix Biotechnologies: subscription period and private placement to commence on Nov. 23

Nov 22 (Reuters) - ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG:

* ANNOUNCES SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD AND SUBSEQUENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO COMMENCE ON NOVEMBER 23, 2017

* SHAREHOLDERS CAN SUBSCRIBE TO NEW SHARES AT RATIO OF 4:1 AT A PRICE OF EUR 3.75 PER NEW SHARE​

* ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES -DISCOUNT OF 10% ON AV. SHARE PRICE (EUR 4.19) OF LAST 5 DAYS OF TRADING BEFORE FIXING FINAL ISSUE PRICE​

* ‍IN ADDITION, SHAREHOLDERS CAN REGISTER FOR A SO-CALLED “OVERSUBSCRIPTION”​

* ‍PRICE FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS YET TO BE SET BY COMPANY​

* ‍UP TO 1,699,800 NEW SHARES CAN BE OFFERED BY COMPANY AS PART OF CAPITAL INCREASE​