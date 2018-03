Feb 28 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd:

* ELBIT IMAGING LTD ANNOUNCES FULL EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING SERIES H NOTES IN A TOTAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT NIS 56.9 MILLION

