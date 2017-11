Nov 20 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Says was informed by Gamida Cell Ltd, an indirect associate of co, that Gamida appointed Julian Adams, as chairman & CEO

* Says Adams succeeds Yael Margolin, which will remain president of Gamida and will continue to lead Gamida's activities in Israel